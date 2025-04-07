JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,392 Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,245,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $45,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,182,000 after buying an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 963,316 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,855,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,816,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000.

WAY stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar ( NASDAQ:WAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Waystar news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock valued at $526,733,651.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

