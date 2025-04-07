Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 584 ($7.53) and last traded at GBX 589 ($7.59), with a volume of 82632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.99).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.89) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150 ($14.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 787.73. The firm has a market cap of £747.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

