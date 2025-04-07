Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 35.1% – Here’s Why

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) fell 35.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 330,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 447,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Get Kanabo Group alerts:

Kanabo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanabo is creating a new standard in the medical cannabis industry by improving the well-being of millions around the world. Its focus is on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and non-THC products for CBD consumers.

Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.