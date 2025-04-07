Kevin Holleran Sells 50,000 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00.

Hayward Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,170 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after buying an additional 6,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,399,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,949,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,352 shares during the last quarter.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.