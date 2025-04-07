Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,537 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $126.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

