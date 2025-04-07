Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $205,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $540,124.20. This trade represents a 27.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at $595,553.60. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $2,011,735. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.42 and a beta of 0.31. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

