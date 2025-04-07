Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after acquiring an additional 123,282 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,183,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $90.92 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.46 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.03.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

