Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186,689 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 159,242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,674,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

