Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 740 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 746.06 ($9.62), with a volume of 86331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.52).

Law Debenture Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £991.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 899.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 892.08.

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

Law Debenture Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

Featured Stories

