Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 740 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 746.06 ($9.62), with a volume of 86331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 816 ($10.52).
Law Debenture Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of £991.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 899.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 892.08.
Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
Law Debenture Increases Dividend
Law Debenture Company Profile
LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Law Debenture
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.