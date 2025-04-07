LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 933,680 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In related news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,471.84. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,508.30. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $18.75.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LendingClub

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.