Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,593 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $40,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,377,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,067,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,495,000 after purchasing an additional 498,979 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,854.60. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $870,408.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,825.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,926 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

