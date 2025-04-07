LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.38% of LifeStance Health Group worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 784,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 235,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 729,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,750,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LFST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,689. This trade represents a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

