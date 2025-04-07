Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,226 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $121.00 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

