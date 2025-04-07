LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. State Street Corp boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of LYTS opened at $15.39 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $460.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.70.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

