Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Purchases C$1,623,000.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.33 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.09.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

