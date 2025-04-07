MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,742 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MasterBrand by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 52.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in MasterBrand by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBC opened at $12.48 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

