Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,466 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 112,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $47,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $525.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $359.48 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

