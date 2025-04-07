Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $26,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 895.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $347.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

