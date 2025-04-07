MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $292,809.40 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $292,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,985,666.84. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $154.39 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.78.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NCP Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

