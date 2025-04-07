Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,277,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 329,231 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Monro were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Monro by 30.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $15.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.