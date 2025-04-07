National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stake Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,322,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $71.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHI

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.