NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582,434 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.14% of NeoGenomics worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $8.78 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

