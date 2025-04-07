New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EDU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Natixis lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EDU opened at $44.66 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.