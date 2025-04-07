New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $91.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

