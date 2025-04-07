NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

NYSE:NXE opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 434,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 451,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

