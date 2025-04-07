Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 200,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNL. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

