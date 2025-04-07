Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 200,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65.
Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on GNL
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global Net Lease by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Net Lease
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.