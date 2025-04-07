Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.15% of Nomad Foods worth $31,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NOMD opened at $19.40 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.