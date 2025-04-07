Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 238,200 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 238,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWest by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $80.23 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.90.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

