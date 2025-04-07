Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 408,612 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 408,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.80 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

