Norges Bank Buys Shares of 611,260 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.01. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 53.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

