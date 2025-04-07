Norges Bank Invests $19.34 Million in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 680,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

