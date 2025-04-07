Norges Bank Invests $25.27 Million in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Informatica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Informatica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Informatica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Informatica Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE INFA opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 556.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.