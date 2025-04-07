Norges Bank Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 186.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE PJT opened at $126.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

