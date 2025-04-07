Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 869,288 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 869,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,486,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $206,467,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SOBO shares. Wolfe Research cut South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Bow has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Performance

NYSE:SOBO opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39. South Bow Co. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

