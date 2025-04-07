Norges Bank Takes $25.62 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,450,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in International Game Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

International Game Technology stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

