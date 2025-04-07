NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Sells $499,290.00 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 516,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,211.91. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NuScale Power Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of SMR stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 57.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 28.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.