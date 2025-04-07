O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 159,865 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 261.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Centerra Gold by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,825 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 836,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

