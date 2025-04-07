O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its stake in Fortive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,903,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,743,000 after acquiring an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,346,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 166,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $412,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,074,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $64.00 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. This represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

