O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,609 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Buckle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at $68,578,402.50. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 71,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,120 in the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

