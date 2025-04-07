O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,758 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 21,895.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 525,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,747,000. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 263,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average is $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

