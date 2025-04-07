O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 963 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $105.87 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.35 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

