O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 239.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.