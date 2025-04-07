O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in New York Times by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,558 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $1,876,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,823,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYT opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

