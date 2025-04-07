O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.