O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 13,203 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.33 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

