O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 16,282 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Autohome Price Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

