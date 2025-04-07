O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7,927.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 48,360 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $180.22 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $146.62 and a twelve month high of $205.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

