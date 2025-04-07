O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,558 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of FutureFuel worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FutureFuel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Stock Down 4.6 %

FF opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Richard P. Rowe purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FutureFuel Profile

(Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.