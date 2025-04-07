O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

