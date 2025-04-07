O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,767,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 795,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TME. Mizuho increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

